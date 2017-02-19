Tesh Carter New mum shares first maternity photo

Tesh Carter who only just welcomed her baby, took us don memory lane with a maternity photo.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tesh Carter maternity photo play

Tesh Carter maternity photo

(instagram)

Tesh Carter may have decided to keep her pregnancy journey from the rest of us, but we are excited for her nonetheless.

Giving her fans a glimpse of this, the rapper shared her first maternity photo via Instagram on Saturday, February 19, 2017.

ALSO READ: Rapper is now a mum!

With the location of the photo showing Mercy Hospital Fairfield, we can only conclude that the sweet snap was taken just before her delivery.

The Illnostro rapper posed in front of the mirror with her top folded over her protruding belly.

Tesh Carter welcomes baby play

Tesh Carter welcomes baby

(instagram)

 

 She wrote alongside the snap, "Lol this feels like just yesterday!!! Thanks everyone for well wishes!!! ❤❤❤."

Carter announced the birth of her first child with adorable snaps of herself and her baby, on Saturday, February 19, 2017.

Although she may have neglected to mention the sex of her baby, we are excited for her and maybe a little curious about the father of her child.

Tesh Carter in new promo photos play

Tesh Carter in new promo photos

(onobello)

 

ALSO READ: Nigerian rapper makes come back with sizzling lingerie promo photos

The new mom who only returned to the Nigerian music scene in 2015, was once rumored to be dating Chocolate City rapper, Jesse Jagz even though it was never confirmed.

Big congrats to her once again.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

