Naomi Cambell Model was once a victim of attempted robbery in Paris

Paris is finally getting a bad rep! Naomi Campbell has revealed that she was once targeted to be robbed in the popular city.

This revelation comes three months after Kim Kardashian was tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room while in Paris for the the Fashion Week.

Campbell made this known during an interview while appearing as a guest on the Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

The top model recounted her experience while visiting her friend, legendary designer, Azzedine Alaïa, in 2012.

She said that she had been sure something was wrong from the moment she was picked up from the airport.

Upon her arrival at Azzedine's home, however, things suddenly went from bad to worse.

"[A group] followed me from the airport," she said. "They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’ I didn’t make it so public. I didn’t want it to be. I think there’s a picture of me in a wheelchair at the time."

Fortunately, people working at the Alaïa store in front of the designer's home rushed out to bring her inside just as the attack occurred but it was still a harrowing experience for her.

"In the interim, you decide in a very split moment — I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight — ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?

"My decision was, ‘I am not letting my bag go.’"

"The driver was in on it. It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now,” she continued.

"I very much sympathise with [Kim]. I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn't true. It was absolutely true, and it happened to me and it’s happened to a few other people that I’m not at liberty to say, but are well known also."

Fortunately, Kim is shaking off her trepidation and returning to social media after the three month hiatus she took following the harrowing experience.