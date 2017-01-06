Naomi Cambell Model was once a victim of attempted robbery in Paris

Naomi Campbell recounts her harrowing robbery experience in Paris.

  • Published:
  play

Seymour Michelle Stephanie “b****es of the moment” model slams Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid
Naomi Campbell Model reveals she wants kids, but will take her time
Bradley Cooper Actor sparks rumours involving dating Naomi Campbell
Idris Elba, Naomi Campbell Pair spotted enjoying nightclub meet
Naomi Campbell Super model likely to undergo hip replacement surgery
Naomi Campbell Supermodel frees her nipples on Instagram
Naomi Campbell Super model slammed with 6-month prison sentence
Idris Elba Actor back on with ex-baby mama
Idris Elba Actor ends affair with baby mama
Elise Neal Actress' bikini body at 50 will shock you

Paris is finally getting a bad rep! Naomi Campbell has revealed that she was once targeted to be robbed in the popular city.

This revelation comes three months after Kim Kardashian was tied up, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in her hotel room while in Paris for the the Fashion Week.

ALSO READ: Supermodel strips for dramatic W Magazine December 2016 cover feature

play

 

Campbell made this known during an interview while appearing as a guest on the Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

The top model recounted her experience while visiting her friend, legendary designer, Azzedine Alaïa, in 2012.

She said that she had been sure something was wrong from the moment she was picked up from the airport.

Upon her arrival at Azzedine's home, however, things suddenly went from bad to worse.

"[A group] followed me from the airport," she said. "They attacked me. They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.’ I didn’t make it so public. I didn’t want it to be. I think there’s a picture of me in a wheelchair at the time."

Naomi wears a headpiece by Atsuko Kudo, custom t-shirt and bra by Dolce and Gabbana play

Naomi wears a headpiece by Atsuko Kudo, custom t-shirt and bra by Dolce and Gabbana

(Paper)

 

Fortunately, people working at the Alaïa store in front of the designer's home rushed out to bring her inside just as the attack occurred but it was still a harrowing experience for her.

"In the interim, you decide in a very split moment — I don’t know if I’d ever do this again in hindsight — ‘Am I going to let this guy take my bag with all my passports or am I going to fight for it?

"My decision was, ‘I am not letting my bag go.’"

"The driver was in on it. It’s a whole ring that’s been happening for a few years now,” she continued.

"I very much sympathise with [Kim]. I felt for her right away. I hated hearing these stories that it wasn't true. It was absolutely true, and it happened to me and it’s happened to a few other people that I’m not at liberty to say, but are well known also."

Naomi wears a dress by Dolce and Gabbana play

Naomi wears a dress by Dolce and Gabbana

(Paper)

 

ALSO READ: Super model celebrates 45th birthday in a French castle

Fortunately, Kim is shaking off her trepidation and returning to social media after the three month hiatus she took following the harrowing experience.

Naomi Campbell's Paris Nightmare

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
2 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
3 Liz Benson Actress remains ageless in new photo with Angela Okoriebullet

Celebs

Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade Actress is the spitting image of her mum [Photo]
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Reality star breaks silence on Paris robbery
Daniel Wilson
Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a sham
Di'Ja 4 things you didn't know about singer's nuptials