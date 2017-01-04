Mercy Johnson Here's what your favourite star has been up to!

From birthday parties, to New Year's celebration, here's what Mercy Johnson has been quietly doing.

Mercy Johnson and family play

Mercy Johnson and family



What has your favourite star, Mercy Johnson been up to?

She hasn't been up in our faces recently and has been quietly living the life of a mum to the fullest, still she's voted as Nigeria's favourite celebrity.

From an unnoticed house girl to the sought-after, bold and talented woman in movies Mercy Johnson has still been able to retain that A-list status and persona.

How she does her magic is a mystery. But, we can tell you what she has been up to in the past four weeks.

- She took time off her busy schedule to show of her customized plate number.

play Mercy Johnson shows off her customized plates (Instagram)

 

- She celebrated her last born at one

play Mercy Johnson's little girl, Charity (Instagram)

"Thank You Jesus,at this time i was in labour, i ran into the hospital after my brother in law had parked the car,and the wheelchair attendant was pursuing me to come sit to wheel me in,while I just kept running into d hospital. And at exactly 9.10 Angel was here in 2015.

She smiled when it was time, gestured when it was time, crawled when it was time and now she is walking.

My Baby is 1 today. Please Lord,keep me alive to take care of my Children and Other Children at large. Happy Sunday fnds."

- Then her first child at four

play

- This adorable video of she and her baby laughing

 

- Then this collage of her little girl smashing a cake

play Charity trying to ruin her birthday cake (Instagram)

- She also shared an intimate moment with her hubby on Instagram

 

- In celebration of the new year she shared this family photo

play Mercy Johnson shares family photo on New Year's day (Instagram)
 

"it's our Year Of Flourishing and that is my Prayer for us all.that we Flourish exceedingly this New Year.@therealsinach thanks for that song you sang during communion,ur awesome.

Happy New Year Fnds."





