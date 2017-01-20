Mercy Johnson Actress' baby is such a dancer! [WATCH]

Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a cute video of her little girl Angel dancing to Runtown's 'Mad over you'.

The proud mama took to Instagram sharing a video of the adorable child dancing in front of the TV as Runtown comes on.

Mercy Johnson's little girl is such a stepper! https://t.co/q6vg6KE0ya — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"Something about angel and this song sha.#freshbreezeondhead#herdadcutherhairhey fnds lol can't believe she is just 1," she wrote alongside the post.

Mercy Johnson married Prince Odianosen Okojie on August 27, 2011 after meeting him aboard a flight from France in 2008.

She is mother to three kids and was delivered of her third child from a marriage of four years, in December 2015.