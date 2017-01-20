Mercy Johnson Actress' baby is such a dancer! [WATCH]

The proud mama took to Instagram sharing a video of the adorable child dancing in front of the TV as Runtown comes on.

  • Published:
Mercy Johnson dedicates daughter play

Mercy Johnson dedicates daughter

(Instagram)

Mercy Johnson Here's what your favourite star has been up to!
Mercy Johnson Actress shows off customised plate number
Tonto Dikeh Actress celebrates son at 11 months
Flashback Friday Tonto Dikeh, Oladunni Churchill’s colourful traditional wedding
Victoria Inyama Actress wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy Johnson
Ghana Movie Awards Deyemi Okanlawon, Gideon Okeke, Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Nelson among nominees
Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to Mercy Johnson
"Mercy, Marriage, Cooking and Kids" Watch teaser for Mercy Johnson's upcoming show
Tonto Dikeh Actress' baby's face finally revealed [PHOTO]
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumours

Mercy Johnson Okojie has shared a cute video of her little girl Angel dancing to Runtown's 'Mad over you'.

The proud mama took to Instagram sharing a video of the adorable child dancing in front of the TV as Runtown comes on.

 

"Something about angel and this song sha.#freshbreezeondhead#herdadcutherhairhey fnds lol can't believe she is just 1," she wrote alongside the post.

Mercy Johnson married Prince Odianosen Okojie on August 27, 2011 after meeting him aboard a flight from France in 2008.

She is mother to three kids and was delivered of her third child from  a marriage of four years, in December 2015.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursbullet
2 Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says,...bullet
3 Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyonebullet

Celebs

Owen Gee as a young graduate
Photo Of The Day This epic photo of Owen Gee back in 1998
George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival
George, Amal Clooney Celebrity couple expecting twins!
 
Chrissy Teigen Model hailed over stretch mark photo
Pokello Nare, Elikem and their son, Tristan
Elikem, Pokello This sweet photo of ex-BBA star's, son