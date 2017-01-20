Mercy Aigbe Fashion designer calls out actress over breach of contract

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been called out by a fashion designer, Phoonmy Afrika, on Instagram for failing to fulfill an agreement.

The seamstress on January 20, 2017, put up a picture of the mum of two in an Ankara blouse and skirt accusing her of rocking one of her designs without giving her credit as agreed.

According to her, she reached an agreement with mercy and fellow actress Jumoke Odetola, Jumoke fulfilled her part of the agreement and Mercy didn't but instead tagged another designer on Instagram.

According to her, Mercy has refused to give the dress back after everything.

Aigbe then took to Instagram to deny this accusation claiming the outfits was given to her by good friend, Jumoke Odetola.

"Goodmorning Fam!..... my attention as been drawn to a particular story trending, regarding this shirt, pls I will like to start categorically that I don't know the said designer, I never agreed to tag her and she didn't give me the shirt. The shirt was given to me by Jumoke Odetola as a birthday gift and when she dropped the shirt at my office, she never mentioned the designer and didn't tell me to tag anyone. .........thank you all and have a blessed day."

Pulse then reached out to Jumoke's manager, Abiodun Jimoh who said, "I wouldn't want to get involved in this. All I can say is its not true!"

We also reached out to the designer and Mercy Aigbe.... so far no word back.

Story developing..........