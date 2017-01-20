Mercy Aigbe Fashion designer calls out actress over breach of contract

The seamstress on January 20, 2017, put up a picture of the actress accusing her of rocking one of her designs without giving her credit as agreed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mercy Aigbe play

Mercy Aigbe

(Instagram)

Mercy Aigbe Actress signs ambassadorial deal with fitness company
Ezinne Chinkata Celebrity stylist shares a daring take on LBD as wardrobe essential
Pulse List 8 actresses who've had a second chance finding love
Rok on Sky Mary Remy Njoku, Patience Ozokwor, Mercy Aigbe celebrate launch in London
Victoria Inyama Read actress' amazing tribute to Mercy Aigbe
Mode De Vie With Olamide Mercy Aigbe should be on a best dressed list!
Mercy Aigbe Actress shows us four ways to rock blonde hair
Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Actress keeps mum concerning BON absence
BON Awards 2016 Okey Bakassi, Mercy Aigbe to host Abia edition
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 best dressed celebrities of 2016

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has been called out by a fashion designer, Phoonmy Afrika, on Instagram for failing to fulfill an agreement.

The seamstress on January 20, 2017, put up a picture of the mum of two in an Ankara blouse and skirt accusing her of rocking one of her designs without giving her credit as agreed.

play Fashion designer calls out Mercy Aigbe (Instagram)

play Fashion designer calls out Mercy Aigbe (Instagram)

 

According to her, she reached an agreement with mercy and fellow actress Jumoke Odetola, Jumoke fulfilled her part of the agreement and Mercy didn't but instead tagged another designer on Instagram.

According to her, Mercy has refused to give the dress back after everything.

play Mercy Aigbe wearing the said cloth (Instagram)

 

Aigbe then took to Instagram to deny this accusation claiming the outfits was given to her by good friend, Jumoke Odetola.

"Goodmorning Fam!..... my attention as been drawn to a particular story trending, regarding this shirt, pls I will like to start categorically that I don't know the said designer, I never agreed to tag her and she didn't give me the shirt. The shirt was given to me by Jumoke Odetola as a birthday gift and when she dropped the shirt at my office, she never mentioned the designer and didn't tell me to tag anyone. .........thank you all and have a blessed day."

play Mercy Aigbe denounces agreeing to give a shout out (Instagram)

Pulse then reached out to Jumoke's manager, Abiodun Jimoh who said, "I wouldn't want to get involved in this. All I can say is its not true!"

We also reached out to the designer and Mercy Aigbe.... so far no word back.

Story developing..........

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursbullet
2 Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says,...bullet
3 Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyonebullet

Celebs

Timi Dakolo
Celebrity Birthdays Timi Dakolo, Teju Babyface are a year older today
Owen Gee as a young graduate
Photo Of The Day This epic photo of Owen Gee back in 1998
Mercy Johnson dedicates daughter
Mercy Johnson Actress' baby is such a dancer! [WATCH]
George and Amal Clooney at the Cannes Film Festival
George, Amal Clooney Celebrity couple expecting twins!