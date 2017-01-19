Toke Makinwa Meet Maje Ayida's first babymama

Details on Maje Ayida's first babymama surfaces, and shes even better than we imagined.

  • Published:
Maje Ayida's first baby mama, Crystal Cunningham play

Maje Ayida's first baby mama, Crystal Cunningham

(twitter)

Toke Makinwa Adorable photos of Maje Ayida's love child
Toke Makinwa Media personality is in love
Toke Makinwa Media personality willing to give marriage a second chance
Re’s Thoughts Much ado about Toke Makinwa’s “On Becoming”
Toke Makinwa Media personality says she watched her mum burn
Pulse List 5 unforgettable things Toke Makinwa said about Maje Ayida
Toke Makinwa Maje Ayida's baby mama responds to OAP's tell-all book
Toke Makinwa OAP says Maje Ayida gave her an STD
Toke Makinwa OAP says she contemplated suicide
Toke Makinwa Media personality finally admits to bleaching

At long last! As revealed by Toke Makinwa in her book, "On Becoming," her now ex-husband, Maje Ayida, had another babymama, long before their marriage and his side chick, Anita Solomon.

Well, the mysterious babymama has been discovered to be a Trinidad and Tobago OAP , TV personality and model named, Crystal Cunningham.

ALSO READ: Maje Ayida's baby mama responds to OAP's tell-all book

Maje Ayida's first baby mama, Crystal Cunningham and son, Ajani play

Maje Ayida's first baby mama, Crystal Cunningham and son, Ajani

(twitter)

 

LIB reports that Crystal is the mother to Ayida's lookalike six-year-old son, Ajani.

The fitness expert had managed to keep Crystal and Ajani out of the picture up until now.

Maje Ayida's first son, Ajani play

Maje Ayida's first son, Ajani

(twitter)

 

You would recall that Makinwa also spoke of body insecurities in her relationship with Ayida, revealing that she had bleached her skin because of his second babymama who is mixed race and off a fairer complexion.

Maje Ayida's first babymama, Crystal Cunningham play

Maje Ayida's first babymama, Crystal Cunningham

(twitter)

 

Seeing Crystal now, beautiful, sexy, talented, it is almost easier to understand the pressure Makinwa must have been under.

Maje Ayida's first babymama, Crystal Cunningham play

Maje Ayida's first babymama, Crystal Cunningham

(lib)

 

ALSO READ: Adorable photos of Maje Ayida's love child

Cyrstal corroborates Makinwa's claim that Ayida prefers fair complexioned ladies but also those who are in the limelight.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursbullet
2 Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proofbullet
3 Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," Media personality says,...bullet

Celebs

 
Chrissy Teigen Model hailed over stretch mark photo
Pokello Nare, Elikem and their son, Tristan
Elikem, Pokello This sweet photo of ex-BBA star's, son
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales
IK Ogbonna ‘Can I just marry you every day?’ Actor celebrates wife with tender words
Tonto Dikeh shows off makeover photo
#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child