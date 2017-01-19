Details on Maje Ayida's first babymama surfaces, and shes even better than we imagined.
Well, the mysterious babymama has been discovered to be a Trinidad and Tobago OAP , TV personality and model named, Crystal Cunningham.
LIB reports that Crystal is the mother to Ayida's lookalike six-year-old son, Ajani.
The fitness expert had managed to keep Crystal and Ajani out of the picture up until now.
You would recall that Makinwa also spoke of body insecurities in her relationship with Ayida, revealing that she had bleached her skin because of his second babymama who is mixed race and off a fairer complexion.
Seeing Crystal now, beautiful, sexy, talented, it is almost easier to understand the pressure Makinwa must have been under.
Cyrstal corroborates Makinwa's claim that Ayida prefers fair complexioned ladies but also those who are in the limelight.