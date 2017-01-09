#ManCrushMonday Reasons why we love Gabriel Afolayan

Below are five reasons why we can't get enough of the sexy actor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gabriel Afolayan play

Gabriel Afolayan

(Pulse)

Pulse Movie Review Riveting fight scenes and stirring performances make "King Invincible" enjoyable
Gabriel Afolayan Actor talks Airtel commercial, acting, music career
"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere
Gabriel Afolayan Actor talks building a brand, acting and singing, awards, cinema culture
Gabriel Afolayan Actor describes role in Airtel commercial as most memorable yet
"King Invincible" Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere in January
“Something Wicked” Watch new teaser starring Okey Uzoeshi, Gabriel Afolayan
Showing At The Cinemas "King Invincible," "A United Kingdom," "Hacksaw Ridge"

Charming smile, vivid personality and others are part of the reasons we are in love with Nigerian actor, Gabriel Afolayan.

Below are five reasons why we can't get enough of the sexy actor.

Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie play

Tope Tedela and Gabriel Afolayan on set of new movie

(Instagram)

 

1. He's a cutie

Born to Adeyemi Afolayan(Ade Love) and part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan, you can't deny Gabriel is cuter than words.

2. Acts like he was born to do so

You can only argue with us if you haven't watched any movie he has starred in.

play

 

3. Has got a dreamy voice

A graduate of Theatre Arts from University of Ibadan, asides acting Gabriel sings like a siren.

Its no wonder he doesn't lack babes by his side. He started his singing career in 1997 as a backup singer at Phynix studio in Ibadan.

Going by the stage name G-Fresh, his debut single "Kokoro Ife"(Love Bug) was released in 2012.

4. He's a hunk

Gabriel Afolayan play

Gabriel Afolayan is a singer and actor.

(Press)
 

Gabriel is one hell of a sexy mini god! His sculpted abs are what dreams are made of.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a shambullet
2 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
3 Wizkid Singer's babymama, Shola Ogudu gets engagedbullet

Celebs

Tiwa Savage
Celebrity Culture The demystification of the Nigerian celebrity
Yung6ix
Yung6ix Rapper offers N500,000 for stolen 21karat gold chain
According to the actor, the value for value for discipline has dropped since the 80s.
Jide Kosoko Veteran actor finally opens up on wife's death
DJ Abass
Celebrity Birthday DJ Abass, Olumide 'Ghost' Ayeni are a year older today