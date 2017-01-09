ManCrushMonday Reasons why we love Gabriel Afolayan

Below are five reasons why we can't get enough of the sexy actor.
Born to Adeyemi Afolayan(Ade Love) and part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan, you can't deny Gabriel is cuter than words.
You can only argue with us if you haven't watched any movie he has starred in.
A graduate of Theatre Arts from University of Ibadan, asides acting Gabriel sings like a siren.
Its no wonder he doesn't lack babes by his side. He started his singing career in 1997 as a backup singer at Phynix studio in Ibadan.
Going by the stage name G-Fresh, his debut single "Kokoro Ife"(Love Bug) was released in 2012.
Gabriel is one hell of a sexy mini god! His sculpted abs are what dreams are made of.