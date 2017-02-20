ManCrushMonday Ice Prince, dapper and dapper

Today's man crush is the stylish Ice Prince Zamani!

The 29-year-old rapper is said to be one of the biggest rappers in Nigeria and Africa.

With a glittering career and a glittering wardrobe too, Ice Prince is our number one man.

Ice Prince is widely regarded as one of the most stylish artistes in Africa. He is known for wearing the most exclusive European and North-American brands in urban fashion.

The award winning rapper who hails from Jos and was introduced as part of the Choc Boi collective with M.I and Jesse Jagz made his grand entry with his chart-topping music single 'Oleku' featuring BrymO in 2010.

He has released two successful albums Everybody Loves Ice Prince and Fire of Zamani.

Ice Prince has won awards both local & international and collaborated with international artistes such as Chip, Wale, French Montana and Joel Ortiz.