#ManCrushMonday Falz, the bad the better

His net worth continues to increase, and his talent wows on many fronts!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Our Man Crush Monday this week is rapper/comedian, Falzthebahdguy.

Falz the Bahd Guy is known, loved and respected by everybody. His net worth continues to increase, and his talent wows on many fronts!

Falz as a baby boy play

Falz as a baby boy

(Instagram)

 

We're crushing on him and so are countless others too!

Falz began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called "The School Boys" with his friend before his professional career as a music artiste began in 2009.

play

 

The son of  Nigerian human activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, Falz shot into limelight after his song titled 'Marry me' (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) which won him a nomination in the "Best Collaboration of The Year" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

The singer currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records.

