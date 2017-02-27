ManCrushMonday Falz, the bad the better

Our Man Crush Monday this week is rapper/comedian, Falzthebahdguy.

Falz the Bahd Guy is known, loved and respected by everybody. His net worth continues to increase, and his talent wows on many fronts!

We're crushing on him and so are countless others too!

Falz began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called "The School Boys" with his friend before his professional career as a music artiste began in 2009.

The son of Nigerian human activist and lawyer, Femi Falana, Falz shot into limelight after his song titled 'Marry me' (featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade) which won him a nomination in the "Best Collaboration of The Year" category at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

The singer currently owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records.