#ManCrushMonday 7 unforgettable photos of Paul Play Dairo

The sweetheart who captured our hearts with his hit song 'Angel of my life' has been off the music scene for a while now.

  Published:
Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

Remember Paul Play Dairo of the early 2000's?

We all fell in love with him when he hit us with a resurrected version of his father’s 'Mo so rire' in 1999.

Paul Play Dairo is a Nigerian singer and music producer. The sweetheart who captured our hearts with his hit song 'Angel of my life', 'Forever' and 'You and me' has been off the music scene for a while now.

Well, he's our man crush today and we bring to you seven unforgettable photos of Paul Play Dairo back in his heydays.

1. This 'The Matrix' pose

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

2. Paul experimenting with dreadlocks in 2005

Paul Play experimenting with dreads

Paul Play experimenting with dreads

(Instagram)

 

3. Paul back when he had that fine boy swag

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

4. And this one

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

5. He captured our hearts with this photo

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

6. This one we don't want to see anymore

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

Just look at that suit!

7. And this picture that just makes us speechless

Paul Play

Paul Play

(Google)

 

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

