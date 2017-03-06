ManCrushMonday 7 unforgettable photos of Paul Play Dairo

Remember Paul Play Dairo of the early 2000's?

We all fell in love with him when he hit us with a resurrected version of his father’s 'Mo so rire' in 1999.

Paul Play Dairo is a Nigerian singer and music producer. The sweetheart who captured our hearts with his hit song 'Angel of my life', 'Forever' and 'You and me' has been off the music scene for a while now.

Well, he's our man crush today and we bring to you seven unforgettable photos of Paul Play Dairo back in his heydays.

1. This 'The Matrix' pose

2. Paul experimenting with dreadlocks in 2005

3. Paul back when he had that fine boy swag

4. And this one

5. He captured our hearts with this photo

6. This one we don't want to see anymore

Just look at that suit!

7. And this picture that just makes us speechless