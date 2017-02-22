Madonna Music star shares adorable photo of twin daughters

Madonna shared this adorable photo of her little cuties on Instagram and fans can't get over themselves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Madonna play

Madonna inspects a surgical unit for children that her charity, Raising Malawi, is funding in the city of Blantyre in July 2016

(AFP/File)

Pop diva Madonna is a proud new mum of twin girls!

The star on February 21, 2017, shared this adorable photo of her little cuties on Instagram and fans can't get over themselves.

play Madonna's new twins (Instagram)

 

Wearing matching black and gold Adidas tracksuits and gold ribbons, four-year-old Esther and Stella, from Malawi, smiled faintly and looked rather shy for the picture.

The Vogue singer posted the photo to Instagram with the caption, "Today’s Blessing brought to you by Adidas!"

Madonna on Monday, February 20, 2017, shared a video of her newly adopted twins singing 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on Instagram.

 

A few weeks ago the 58-year-old completed the process of adopting the twins from Malawi.

This is not the stars first time at adopting. Madonna has already adopted two children from Malawi in previous times.

She welcomed David Banda, 11, to the family in 2004 and then three years later adopted Mercy James, 11.

The singer is also the birth mother to 20-year-old Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, whom she had with Carlos Leon, and son Rocco Ritchie, 16, from her marriage to Guy Ritchie.

