Lupita Nyong’o Actress throws "Coming to America" themed birthday bash [PHOTOS]

Dressed as one of the ladies-in-waiting, Lupita struck dramatic poses with her amazing costume complete with a wig.

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira play

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira

Lupita Nyong’o is living the life! The "Queen of Katwe" star knows how to throw a stylish party.

On March 5, 2017,  the Oscar Award winning actress and Kenyan activist celebrated her 34th birthday with friends, all of them dressed up as their favourite character from the movie "Coming to America".

play Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and a friend (Instagram)

 

Dressed as one of the ladies-in-waiting, Lupita struck dramatic poses with her amazing costume complete with a wig.

play Lupita Nyong'o and her besties (Instagram)

Some of the stars who attended the private affair include her best friend Danai Gurira (who was dressed as the betrothed bride of Prince Akeem) and Chadwick Boseman.

play Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman (Instagram)

Lupita Nyong’o and her friends perfectly portrayed the characters from the epic movie.

