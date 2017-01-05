Liz Benson Actress remains ageless in new photo with Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie poses with Liz Benson in a snap she shared via her Instagram page.

  • Published:
Liz Benson, Angela Okorie play

Liz Benson, Angela Okorie

(instagram)

Ageless is one word amongst many others we can use in describing Pastor Liz Benson, but we will settle for it.

A new snap shared by Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, couldn't have emphasised this more.

Liz Benson Ameye   play

Liz Benson Ameye

 

 

Okorie posed with Benson in the snap that had them looking like sisters, and belying the actress turned pastor's real age.

She commented on the photo, "God bless you mama Lizzy, you are beautiful in and out."

Liz Benson ruled the screen in the 90's before her disappearance after she married her husband, Bishop Great Emeya, in Warri, Delta State.

Liz Benson on set play

Liz Benson on set

(Ugochukwu Favour-Mayor for Fun-Code Media)

 

She is currently an evangelist and lives in Delta State with her husband. Together they run a ministry, Freedom Family Assembly.

