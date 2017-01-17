Lindsay Lohan Hollywood actress has not converted to Islam

Despite widespread speculation that she had changed her faith, the Mean Girls star has not.

  • Published:
"Mean Girls." play

"Mean Girls."

(Paramount)

Actress Lindsay Lohan is not a Muslim convert.... at least not yet.

Despite widespread speculation that she had changed her faith, the "Mean Girls" star has not.

Lindsay Lohan play

Lindsay Lohan

(instagram)

A representative tells website Gossip Cop that Lohan hasn't converted. Gossip Cop also reports that Lohan is taking a break from social media and has not switched faiths.

She has not converted (to Islam),” the rep stated.

play Screen shot of Lindsay Lohan's Instagram page (Instagram)

 

Rumours of her conversion started on Monday, January 16, 2017, when the star deleted her Instagram posts. In its place was a simple message 'Alaikum salam' (Peace be unto you in Arabic) in her bio.

Lohan had also deleted majority of her postings on Twitter. This led fans to believe it's an indication that Lohan had converted to the Muslim faith.

Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov fight on a beach

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

