Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Celebrity couple reignite breakup rumours

The Nigerian celebrity couple wished fans a merry Christmas separately.

Seems like Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin are done for good.

The Nigerian celebrity couple wished fans a merry Christmas separately.

play Lilian Esoro and baby Jayden wish fans a merry Christmas (Instagram)

 

The Nigerian actress shared a photo of herself and her little boy, Jason, with the words, "MERRY CHRISTMAS from my lil #Munchkin and i. . Don't forget to show and spread love. Have d best one yet#JESUSISTHEREASONFORTHESEASON #EYEZONTHEPRIZE #STAYFOCUSED #PROTECTYOURHAPPINESS #PRAYWITHOUTCEASING #BESTILLANDKNOWHEISGOD #LINESWILLFALLINPLEASANTPLACES #BECOMEMORE."

Ubi, on the other hand, shared a photo of Jason writing with a love emoji.

play Ubi Franklin share this adorable photo of Jayen with a love emoji (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to fuel rumours they have both gone their separate ways. The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

Ubi was seen arriving with pals AY Makun and Kcee few minutes before the event started while Lilian Esoro came in later in a dazzling evening dress.

Unlike celebrity couple Gbenro and Osas Ajibade who presented an award at the Headies together, Lilian and Ubi had to do theirs seprately.

One could tell Ubi wasn't really happy after his estranged wife left the stage. Infact! The both of them were spotted leaving the venue in separate cars.

This comes after Franklin took to Instagram sharing a very sober message reflecting on his marriage.

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro has been spotted at various events over the week without the company of her husband. Just recently, she bagged the award for the Most Fashionable Actress of the Year at the Lagos Fashion Awards held in Lagos and her hubby wasn't present at the event.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married on November 1, 2015, in a high-profile celebrity wedding. They welcomed a baby boy, Jayden on July 18, 2016.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream.

