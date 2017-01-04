Kylie Jenner Reality star is 2nd highest earner in her family

On Tuesday, January 3, 2016, Forbes announced that Kylie Jenner had made its 2017 "30 Under 30" list for Retail and E-Commerce.

Kylie Jenner play

Kylie Jenner

Youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Kylie Jenner is now officially also one of its richest.

On Tuesday, January 3, 2016, Forbes announced that Kylie Jenner had made its 2017 "30 Under 30" list for "Retail and E-Commerce," citing the success of both Kylie Cosmetics and the reality star's clothing line with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

Forbes says Kylie Jenner is the second highest earner in family (Instagram)

 

The publication went on to state that because of the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur's massive success over the past couple years, she's also become the second highest-earning person in her family behind Kim Kardashian.

"The reality TV star's Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release," Forbes writes.

"Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did 7 figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name on an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall."

The annual Forbes list consists of 600 entries, of 30 under 30-year-olds divided into 20 categories. They include: Art & Style, Consumer Tech, Education, Energy, Enterprise Tech, Finance, Food & Drink, Games, Healthcare, Hollywood & Entertainment, Law & Policy, Manufacturing & Industry, Marketing & Advertising, Media, Music, Retail & E-commerce, Science, Social Entrepreneurs, Sports and Venture Capital.

