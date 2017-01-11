Kunle Remi Actor says excited fan cut him with a glass

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi says last year was full of challenging times.

He took to Instagram on January 11, 2017, recounting how a fan mistakenly cut him with a glass cup.

According to him, "The Year 2016 was so much and more.. Let me start with the month of November 2016 which was one of the most challenging times of my life.

My mind was open to so many things, I had more insight about my self, my Industry, life and the people in it.

I learned a lot.

On the 7th of November 2016 I had an accident. On my way from work I decided to stop to celebrate a friends birthday.

I Didn't have intentions to stay for so long, I just wanted to breeze in and out (Well that was my plan)... then I bumped into this excited Fan" (well I was energetic too as usual) and while we were greeting each other "the Accident" happened...he was carrying a glass which somehow broke, tearing into my flesh, leaving my arm bleeding profusely and me,fading out gradually, unconscious on getting to the hospital.

I blacked out. That's all I remember.

PAUSE

Did I mention that at this point, I was juggling between 3 jobs?? Well I am mentioning now... I had three projects that were originally not supposed to be shot at the same time but because some had shifted schedule all up in my face, without consulting me, I found myself in a situation where I had 24hrs a day and 3 projects to Honour.

PS : In restrospect, maybe I should have pulled out quickly when dates started changing and closing up on me. But in truth, I cared about all 3 projects, my heart was in them, I had already committed myself, and they were originally never planned for the same months.

Now I am not the one to do 3 or 2 jobs at once. It's not my preference but this is not a peculiar situation, in my industry. Because actors are freelancers, a production would lock an actor down by having them on an 'exclusive' or 'first-call' contract...meaning that if you happen to have other jobs at the time, theirs would take priority etc....ok...enough of that Back to the story.... 1.** 2 of projects moved their dates from march to April.

Then to September again.. and then finally to October. I got their schedules and made it work so I don't have trouble... luckily, they were to shoot one after the other. Not at the same time. But again they moved schedule and scattered my own personal schedule."