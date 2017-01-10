Koffi Comedian buys petrol station?

The jester took to Instagram today, January 10, 2017, to share the news with fans and followers.

What did we say about 2017 the year of ballers in the entertainment industry?

From Davido buying two cars within 13 days to Kcee always flaunting wads of dollars, comedian Koffi has also bought himself a petrol station.

  play Koffi breaking the news on Instagram (Instablog9ja)

 

"#BeastMode Just bought me a station. New Year New Hustle. We going in. Hit the ground running."

play Edited version of his post (Instagram)

Apparently, Koffi was just joking around as he edited the caption to read, "#BeastMode Just bought me a 'play' station. Master of ceremony FatgbemsUnveiling New Year New Hustle. We going in. Hit the ground running. #FatgbemsUnveiling #HustleIsReal #FreeFuel."

Trying to confuse fans?

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

