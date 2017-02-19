Olamide "Knowing i came from the bottom motivates me"

Olamide throws more light on the things that make him tick and you would be shocked.

Olamide

Olamide

Just how exciting is it that Olamide has a woman that makes his liver quiver? Well, just so you know, he's as talented a rapper as he is loyal.

The Bariga raised rapper threw some light on his personality during an interview with Punch's Sunday Scoop.

Olamide also popularly known as Baddo

Olamide also popularly known as Baddo

What we all know about the "Abule Sowo" rapper's love life has been restricted to his son, Batifeori Maximilliano, but as they say, behind every successful man...

Besides, someone had to carry and deliver his son.

Speaking on this incredible if mysterious woman who has held him down for the last decade plus, with a smile lighting up his face, Olamide said:

“I’ve actually been in a relationship for about 17 years now. As a matter of fact, she’s the most important reason I am where I am today. Her name is music.”

Speaking of the driving force behind his career, he said, “My major motivation comes from knowing that I came from the bottom, and I don’t want to go back there. I want to live a good life, and because of that, my working life is a relentless grind.

Olamide play

YBNL CEO, Olamide and his mum

"I don’t want to go broke, and I don’t want anybody to look down on me. I’m still on top of my game because I don’t see myself as everything. I take advice from my mom, manager, and label mates, and they always help.

"They’re responsible for some of my ideas. Some things that people see and think is all about Baddo is actually their brainwork.”

He adds: “I didn’t start out to be an average artiste, I wanted to stand out. Right now, I’m living my dreams. All I can say is that my life right now is a dream come true.”

Olamide

Olamide

It is most soothing to know that as far as Olmide has come, he remains loyal and easy to relate with and that's why we love him!

