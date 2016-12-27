Home > Celebrities >

Kiss Daniel :  Singer robbed in Calabar

Kiss Daniel Singer robbed in Calabar

The singer's live performance took a drastic turn when robbers interrupted his set in Cross River and sent his fans scampering for safety.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Pulse List 2016 5 best and worst Nigeria album covers of the year
Pulse List 2016 Top 10 hottest Nigerian artistes Of 2016
Headies 2016 The complete list of winners
The Beatz Awards 2.0 Masterkraft, Kiss Daniel, others win big
Reekado Banks Singer, Kiss Daniel, others thrill fans at 'Thank you' concert
Pulse Music Video Chart Kiss Daniel's 'Jumbo' maintains number 1 spot on the countdown

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel has been robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village, reports say.

The ‘Mama’ crooner was on stage performing when armed robbers charged into the venue in Cross River state around 1AM on Monday, December 27, 2016, Pulse Metro reports.

According to the newspaper, an eyewitness disclosed that the thieves took some items from the singer before security agents hurriedly took him to safety.

It was also reported that gunshots were allegedly fired in the air and valuables were taken from those present. Several people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile Punch also reports that state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, says it was not a robbery attack, but rather a misunderstanding between the organisers.

Ozi-Obeh said the event venue was changed without information being shared the security operatives of the state.

Kiss Daniel play

Kiss Daniel, during a concert.

(Pulse)

 

In the meantime, fans took to Twitter to commend Kiss Daniel’s bravery during the pandemonium as he returned to the stage once things had settled.

The singer's debut album, ''New Era" recently scored him two awards at the Headies 2016 winning Album of the Year and R&B/Pop album.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Prince, George Michael, David Bowie 2016 begins and ends with music deathsbullet
2 Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]bullet
3 Headies 2016 Wizkid denies intentionally snubbing Eva Alordia’s fiancébullet

Celebs

Nkechi Emmanuel
Nkechi Emmanuel "Clinic Matters" actress is in love with a fan
Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin celebrate one year anniversary
Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Celebrity couple reignite breakup rumours
Durella
Durella Singer survives car crash on Christmas eve
All the fun details from Kardashians Christmas eve party
Kardashians All the fun details at reality stars Christmas eve party