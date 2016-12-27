Kiss Daniel :  Singer robbed in Calabar

Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel has been robbed at the Calabar Christmas Village, reports say.

The ‘Mama’ crooner was on stage performing when armed robbers charged into the venue in Cross River state around 1AM on Monday, December 27, 2016, Pulse Metro reports.

According to the newspaper, an eyewitness disclosed that the thieves took some items from the singer before security agents hurriedly took him to safety.

It was also reported that gunshots were allegedly fired in the air and valuables were taken from those present. Several people were injured in the incident.

Meanwhile Punch also reports that state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Jimoh Ozi-Obeh, says it was not a robbery attack, but rather a misunderstanding between the organisers.

Ozi-Obeh said the event venue was changed without information being shared the security operatives of the state.

In the meantime, fans took to Twitter to commend Kiss Daniel’s bravery during the pandemonium as he returned to the stage once things had settled.

Due to Love for his fans, he came on stage again despite d insecurity... @iamkissdaniel #mcm #CalabarCarnival https://t.co/BXS40RiBLU — Princess Appolus (@iam_princessy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Baba I highly respect ur courage after what happened at Calabar last night @iamkissdaniel big up man much respect u are a role model — samson (@slazorx) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0