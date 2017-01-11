Kim Kardashian West France releases three of 17 detained in TV star's heist probe

Among those released was Kardashian West’s driver, who was detained Monday in connection with the October robbery.

Three of 17 people who were detained by French Police during an investigation into the Paris heist of reality television star Kim Kardashian West have been released, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Among those released was Kardashian West’s driver, who was detained Monday in connection with the October robbery that saw an estimated 10 million dollars’ worth of jewellery lifted from the star in a Paris apartment.

The judicial source said 14 people remain in police custody.

Five people disguised as police arrived at the apartment hotel where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, and stole valuables including a ring valued at 4 million euros and a jewellery box valued at 5 million euros.

The prosecutor’s office said this week that the jewels had not been retrieved.

Kardashian West, who had made much of her wealth with self promotion, was unusually silent on social media in the months following the robbery.

On January 3, she posted her first photographs on Twitter and Instagram, but has not publicly commented on the incident.

