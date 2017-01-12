Kim Kardashian Robbers say reality star should forget $4million diamond ring

The diamond ring given to her by Kanye West has probably been shipped straight to Antwerp's diamond district.

  • Published:
How to keep engagement ring sparkly play

Kim Kardashian engagement ring

(Glamour)

Kim Kardashian 16 arrested over reality star's Paris robbery
Kim Kardashian Reality star's driver arrested in connection with Paris robbery
Kim, Kanye West Couple sack longtime bodyguard Pascal Duvier
Kim Kardashian Reality star feared she was going to be raped
Kim Kardashian Hillary Clinton commends Kanye West after reality star's robbery
Kim Kardashian Romantic story behind $4M stolen diamond ring
Kim Kardashian West France releases three of 17 detained in TV star's heist probe
Kim Kardashian Reality star wants to study Law
Kim Kardashian Reality star robbery suspects 'include elderly cocaine dealer'
FREAKY RAPPERS CAUGHT ON TAPE 10 rappers with sex tape

Kim Kardashian has reportedly been told that her $4million diamond ring is unlikely to reappear.

Kim Kardashian showing off both rings play

Kim Kardashian showing off both rings

(Instagram)

 

The diamond ring given to her by Kanye West has probably been shipped straight to Antwerp's diamond district in Belgium after robbers took it from her Parisian apartment.

ALSO READ: Romantic story behind $4M stolen diamond ring

The prosecutor’s office said this week that the jewels had not been retrieved.

Five people disguised as police arrived at the apartment hotel where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October, and stole valuables including a ring valued at 4 million euros and a jewellery box valued at 5 million euros.

Kardashian West, who had made much of her wealth with self promotion, was unusually silent on social media in the months following the robbery.

On January 3, she posted her first photographs on Twitter and Instagram, but has not publicly commented on the incident.

French police stand guard outside the luxury apartment bloc in the chic Madeleine district of Paris, where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016 play

French police stand guard outside the luxury apartment bloc in the chic Madeleine district of Paris, where Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in October 2016

(AFP/File)

ALSO READ: Reality star unharmed after being held at gunpoint

Searches have turned up 200,000 euros in cash, but none of the other jewels have been recovered, investigators say.

The 9.0-million-euro haul was the biggest from an individual in France in two decades.

It also generated more unwanted publicity for Paris, which has seen its image damaged by major terror attacks in 2015 and last year. Luxury hotel bookings and foreign tourist arrivals in France are both down.

The biggest French jewellery heist ever occurred in July 2013, when robbers attacked an exhibition of "Extraordinary Diamonds" at the Carlton hotel in Cannes and made off with an estimated 103 million euros in jewels.

Kardashian, the world's highest paid reality television star, harnessed the power of social media to rise to fame, with nearly 50 million followers on Twitter and 90 million on Instagram.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Eva Alordiah Rapper's fiancé addresses Wizkid's epic Headies snubbullet
2 Tee Billz Manager talks about mental health againbullet
3 Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzaniabullet

Celebs

Cleavage baring photo of Tiwa Savage
Photo Of The Day This cleavage-baring photo of Tiwa Savage
J Lo and Drake fuel romance rumours
Drake, Jennifer Lopez Rapper buys music star $100K necklace
Kim Kardashian has millions of followers on Twitter and Instagram
Kim Kardashian Reality star robbery suspects 'include elderly cocaine dealer'
Some of the arrested suspects in Kim Kardashian's robbery
Kim Kardashian West France releases three of 17 detained in TV star's heist probe