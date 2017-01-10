Kim Kardashian Reality star's driver arrested in connection with Paris robbery

According to news reports, Kim Kardashian's driver is currently being investigated for his connection in the Paris robbery which the police think was an inside job.

As earlier reported, 17 suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery which took place on October 3, 2016, while the mother-of-two was in town for the Paris Fashion Week.

Us Weekly reports that one of the arrested suspects worked for the Limo company that the Kardashian-Jenner family regularly used during trips to Paris.

According to French publication, Le Monde Newspaper, the driver was the last person to drive the 'Selfish' Author before the harrowing incident, where the 36-year-old was tied up, gagged and robbed by five gunmen .

The gang reportedly made away with jewelry estimated at $10 million including the new diamond ring her husband, Kanye West, gifted her with .

According to the reports, the police are trying to find out whether the driver was an informant for the thieves.

Le Monde also reports that one of the five men who robbed Kim was identified with the help of DNA found on a piece of duct tape used to tie Kardashian, adding that all five men are among the arrested suspects.

Two women and a 72-year-old man reportedly identified as “Pierre B,” is believed to been involved in organising the crime.

Two others who are currently in police custody were reportedly seen in Antwerp, Belgium, where the police suspect that the stolen jewellery was taken.

Us Weekly reports that Kardashian’s French lawyer, Jean Veil, told France 2 TV (via Reuters) that his client is “very happy, very satisfied and to a certain extent reassured by the efficiency of the French police.”

This progress comes shortly after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' star finally broke her silence on the robbery via the KUWTK promo on January 6.

She recalled, “They’re going to shoot me in the back,” she recalled. “There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

Kim has since returned to social media since then, sharing posts that focus solely on her fami ly, Kanye West and their two kids, North, 3, and 13-months-old Saint.