Kim Kardashian Reality star returns to social media with adorable family snap

After what seems likes forever for reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, she returns to social media with a sweet photo of herself and her family.

The model shared the snap on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, via her Instagram page with the simple caption, 'Family'.

In the cute snap, Kim was pictured squatting next to her children, North and Saint West, with her husband, Kanye West, standing by them, as the family rocked matching white ensembles.

Kim has been on what turned out to be a three-month break following her robbery experience at gunpoint in Paris back in October, last year.

The 36-year-old reportedly returned to her app, KimKardashianWest.com, earlier in the day before sharing the snap on social media.

The mother-of-two shared a montage of sweet home videos of her kids and husband, set to Jeremih's song "Paradise," offering fans a glimpse of her life as a mother and a wife.

