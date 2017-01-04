Kim Kardashian Reality star returns to social media with adorable family snap

Kim Kardashian shares an adorable snap of herself and her family on social media.

  • Published:
The West family play

The West family

(instagram)

After what seems likes forever for reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, she returns to social media with a sweet photo of herself and her family.

The model shared the snap on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, via her Instagram page with the simple caption, 'Family'.

ALSO READ: Reality star breaks silence after robbery

Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian for Mario Dedivanovic

(Instagram)

 

In the cute snap, Kim was pictured squatting next to her children, North and Saint West, with her husband, Kanye West, standing by them, as the family rocked matching white ensembles.

Kim has been on what turned out to be a three-month break following her robbery experience at gunpoint in Paris back in October, last year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West play

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

(usweekly)

 

The 36-year-old reportedly returned to her app, KimKardashianWest.com, earlier in the day before sharing the snap on social media.

The mother-of-two shared a montage of sweet home videos of her kids and husband, set to Jeremih's song "Paradise," offering fans a glimpse of her life as a mother and a wife.

Kanye West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian and North West play

Kanye West, Saint West, Kim Kardashian and North West

(misspetite)

 

ALSO READ: Music star in bad mental state

Kim has been doing her best to return back to the spotlight but seems to be taking her time considering just how badly shaken up she was by the robbery experience and Kanye's hospitalisation in November 2016.

