Kim Kardashian Reality star breaks silence on Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the Paris robbery at long last.

The reality star who has been on a three-months hiatus from social media opened up on her harrowing experience in a promo clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' which was released on Friday, January 6, 2017.

ALSO READ: Reality star is finally back on Instagram

The 30-second clip shows the mother-of-two looking shaken up and holding back tears as she recounts the incident which took place in October, to her her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney.

Kim recalled saying, “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

While in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, the Selfish author was tied up, gagged and held at gunpoint in her hotel room and robbed of jewelries reportedly worth millions.

Shaken up from the experience, Kim has remained quiet on social media in the weeks that followed the incident, making the rare public appearance.

ALSO READ: Reality TV star makes public appearance since robbery incident

Kim returned to social media earlier this week, sharing intimate photos and videos of her family .