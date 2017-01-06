Kim Kardashian Reality star breaks silence on Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian recounts horrifying robbery experience in new KUWTK promo clip.

  • Published:
Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian for Mario Dedivanovic

(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian Star slams divorce rumours with adorable family video
Kim Kardashian Reality star returns to social media with adorable family snap
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Couple spotted together since rapper's epic breakdown
Kanye West Rapper starting afresh, clears Calabasas studio
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Couple reportedly on the verge of divorce
Kim Kardashian Reality star is finally back on Instagram
Kim Kardashian Reality star is Forbes top earning reality star for 2016
Kim, Kanye West Couple sack longtime bodyguard Pascal Duvier
Kim Kardashian Reality star breaks silence after robbery
Kim Kardashian Reality TV star makes public appearance since robbery incident

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on the Paris robbery at long last.

The reality star who has been on a three-months hiatus from social media opened up on her harrowing experience in a promo clip for the upcoming season of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' which was released on Friday, January 6, 2017.

ALSO READ: Reality star is finally back on Instagram

Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian at the Paris Fashion Week

(usweekly)

 

The 30-second clip shows the mother-of-two looking shaken up and holding back tears as she recounts the incident which took place in October, to her her sisters, Khloé and Kourtney.

Kim recalled saying, “They’re going to shoot me in the back. There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

While in Paris for the Paris Fashion Week, the Selfish author was tied up, gagged and held at gunpoint in her hotel room and robbed of jewelries reportedly worth millions.

Kim Kardashian crying in promo KUWTK clip play

Kim Kardashian crying in promo KUWTK clip

(youtube)

 

Shaken up from the experience, Kim has remained quiet on social media in the weeks that followed the incident, making the rare public appearance.

ALSO READ: Reality TV star makes public appearance since robbery incident

Kim returned to social media earlier this week, sharing intimate photos and videos of her family.

Kim has been doing her best to return back to the spotlight but seems to be taking her time considering just how badly shaken up she was by the robbery experience and Kanye's hospitalisation in November 2016.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Di'ja Singer finally reveals husband's face [PHOTO]bullet
2 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
3 Liz Benson Actress remains ageless in new photo with Angela Okoriebullet

Celebs

Daniel Wilson
Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a sham
Di'Ja 4 things you didn't know about singer's nuptials
Blackface and Martha Adama
BlackFace Singer finds love again [PHOTOS]
Stunner and Olinda Chapel
Stunner Zimbabwean rapper's wife outs him for alleged infidelity [VIDEO]