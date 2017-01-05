Khloe Kardashian Reality star gushes about being in love with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has finally opened up on her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

According to her, she's so in love with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player that she's got her happy back.

Taking to her app, she wrote,

"I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I've been in years.

When you're in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too.'It's such a great feeling that I have my happy back! It's from a genuine place and the most peaceful place I've been in for longer than I can even remember. I think maintaining this peace and happiness is my biggest goal for the new year.

Recently, I've pulled away a little. So much tough s*** has gone down in my family over the past year that I've removed myself from social media a bit more and focused on what's important in my life."