Kcee Singer flaunts dollar bills.....again

Seems like 2017 is the year of flaunting everything! Relationships, cars.... including money.

Obviously, there's no recession in the entertainment industry.

'Stand by you' star, Kcee took to Instagram today, January 10, 2017, to show off wads of dollars stuffed into a bag.

"Shut up! I'm still making the money in bags. Keep talking while I keep balling," he wrote in a post since taken down, slamming unnamed critics.

This comes six days after he showed off bundles of dollars on Snapchat . He took to Snapchat on January 4, 20117, to show off bundles of dollars and his new Louboutin shoes.

Apparently, Kcee is starting 2017 on a 'wealthy' note and is slowly balling his way to the year end.

Meanwhile, during The Headies on December 23, 2016, at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Kcee and Harrysong settled their differences and put forward a united front.

The former label mates were best of friends and frequent collaborators during their time at Five Star Music until November 2016, when Harrysong abruptly split from the group and swiftly set up a new music company, named Alter Plate.

“We been dey fight, but it is all settled,” the singer said, as they hugged and accepted an award from presenter Uti Nwachukwu.

The duo later showed up to present the award for Best Recording (Male), which was won by Shaydee.