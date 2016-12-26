Home > Celebrities >

Kardashians :  All the fun details at reality stars Christmas eve party

The Kardashians over the weekend on Saturday, December 24, 2016, had a glamorous Christmas eve party.

Mommager, Kris Jenner threw a party for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In several videos that Khloé Kardashian shared via Snapchat, Kim was seen glammed up in a gold, curve-hugging dress while having fun at the bash.

 

The reality smiled demurely for the cameras and even posed for photos with the rest of her sisters.

How to die…? How dope is my f--king sister?” Khloé wrote as Kim smiled for the camera. “Look at this dress and look at the jewellery. You are a badass bitch, Kim!

Recall that Kim has laid low since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October, but on Friday, December 23, she and husband Kanye West enjoyed "The Nutcracker" with their daughter, North, and Kim’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick.

 

Khloé also shared photos of John Legend and David Foster singing next to a grand piano as well as appearances by other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner, Tyga and Scott Disick.

And to close out the night, the entire party danced and sang their hearts out to Beyonce’s “Love on Top.”

 

Meanwhile, Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna were absent at the party.

