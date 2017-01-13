Julius Agwu Comedian shares 1st photo following death hoax

Julius Agwu who has been off social media for 20 weeks is back.

The comedian posted his first picture from Houston, Texas on Instagram 20 weeks after a death hoax.

The shot shows his little girl Zahra take a selfie with the camera straight so close to her face.

His fans who have been worried that the comedian might be struggling with his health, have begun speculating that the photo was shared from his hospital bed.

Whatever the case maybe, the still poured in love and prayers for the comedian, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 1, 2017, pictured with his wife at a church in Houston, Texas.

Recall that the ace comedian also shared a photo of his feet via his Instagram page on Friday, November 18, 2016, deleting it shortly after.