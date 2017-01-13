Julius Agwu Comedian shares 1st photo following death hoax

The comedian posted his first picture from Houston, Texas on Instagram 20 weeks after a death hoax.

  • Published:
Julius Agwu play

Julius Agwu

(Instagram)

Julius Agwu who has been off social media for 20 weeks is back.

The comedian posted his first picture from Houston, Texas on Instagram 20 weeks after a death hoax.

play Julius Agwu shares this photo of his daughter (Instagram)

ALSO READ: Julius Agwu's wife clears air on brain tumour relapse rumours

The shot shows his little girl Zahra take a selfie with the camera straight so close to her face.

His fans who have been worried that the comedian might be struggling with his health, have begun speculating that the photo was shared from his hospital bed.

Whatever the case maybe, the still poured in love and prayers for the comedian, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, January 1, 2017, pictured with his wife at a church in Houston, Texas.

Recall that the ace comedian also shared a photo of his feet via his Instagram page on Friday, November 18, 2016, deleting it shortly after.

Agwu underwent a successful brain surgery to remove lumps found in his brain last year which is exactly what has got many worried for him, although his manager has refuted claims of a relapse in his health.

