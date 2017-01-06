Jodie "When people walk away from you...let them go"

Jodie might as well have announced a divorce with her latest post on social media.

  • Published:
play

Jodie continues to fuel speculations that her marriage to David Nnaji, has come to an end.

The singer who has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions in recent times shared an Instagram post that may as well have been an announcement of a divorce.

Jodie Instagram post play

Jodie Instagram post

(instagram)

 

Sharing a TD Jakes quote on social media, Jodie hinted that who chose to walk out of your life, should be allowed to do so.

She added, "But guess the one person who 'll never ever walk away from you? Jesus Christ."

One of her fans took it upon herself to counsel the singer as to her post but Jodie was having none of it.

Between Jodie and a fan play

Between Jodie and a fan

(facebook)

 

As previously reported, Jodie spent the festivities with her son, with David nowhere to be seen on her social media posts.

Meanwhile, all photos of the singer seem to have been deleted from the Nollywood actor's Instagram page as well.

After speculations of a separation first became public notice in July, 2016, David was quick to refute the claims but the pair have gone on to lead separate lives.

Is singer still married to her husband, David? play

Is singer still married to her husband, David?

(Pulse)

 

Jodie and David Nanji got engaged and married in October 2015, at a traditional event held in Delta State. The pair also welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy, in April 2016.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

