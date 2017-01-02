Home > Celebrities >

Jodie, David Nnaji :  Couple trailed with fresh rumours of separation

Fresh rumors of separation continue to trail the Nnaji's into 2017, as the couple seeming live separate lives.

  • Published:
David Nnaji and Jodie play

The Nnaji's

(Instagram )

Things might not be so rosy between Jodie and her husband, David Nnaji, as fresh rumours of a split continue to trail the pair.

The singer who got married to her actor hubby in 2015, has been feeding speculations that her marriage is over as she has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions.

Jodie's Instagram post in January 2016 play

Jodie's Instagram post in January 2016

(instagram)

 

Jodie has also not shared any photos of her husband on social media in recent times and a quick trip to David's Instagram page shows that all of Jodie's photos have been deleted.

The new mum who has been wishing her fans the best during the festivities, did so with her son and not her husband as she had done at the beginning of 2016.

Jodie's Instagram post on Christmas day play

Jodie's Instagram post on Christmas day

(instagram)

 

When contacted by LIB, Jodie refused to comment on the issue or her reasons for abandoning her wedding ring.

Jodie's Instagram post on New Year day, 2017 play

Jodie's Instagram post on New Year day, 2017

(instagram)

 

Despite the fact that David refuted claims of a separation in July, the pair has remained mum on the issue while seemingly leading separate lives.

The Nnaji’s got married in October 2015, at a traditional event held in Delta State. The pair also welcomed their first child, a bouncing baby boy, in April 2016.

