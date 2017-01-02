Jodie, David Nnaji :  Couple trailed with fresh rumours of separation

Things might not be so rosy between Jodie and her husband, David Nnaji, as fresh rumours of a split continue to trail the pair.

The singer who got married to her actor hubby in 2015, has been feeding speculations that her marriage is over as she has been spotted without her wedding ring on several occasions.

ALSO READ: Singer shares adorable photos of son

Jodie has also not shared any photos of her husband on social media in recent times and a quick trip to David's Instagram page shows that all of Jodie's photos have been deleted.

The new mum who has been wishing her fans the best during the festivities, did so with her son and not her husband as she had done at the beginning of 2016.

When contacted by LIB, Jodie refused to comment on the issue or her reasons for abandoning her wedding ring.

ALSO READ: Photos from singer and Nollywood actor traditional marriage

Despite the fact that David refuted claims of a separation in July, the pair has remained mum on the issue while seemingly leading separate lives.