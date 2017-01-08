JJC Skillz 'I fell in love with Funke Akindele at first sight' - Movie Director

JJC Skillz was quite the open type after admitting in an interview that he fell in love with actress, Funke Akindele, at his first meeting with her.

This happened at the time when the actress was trying to commence the production of her "Jenifa's Diary" television series.

That meeting was the catalyst for a now blossoming marriage between the pair who got hitched in May 2016 at a secret wedding in London.

The movie director expressed some of his feelings about the actress in a chat with Punch News' Sunday Scoop.

Responding to a question regarding how fast their romance began, JJC Skillz said, Absolutely, it was an instant connection.

"In fact, it was love at first sight. I saw her,she saw me and, we saw stars. From that point on, everything was aligned.

"She had an idea called Jenifa’s Diary that she wanted to do, and she was looking for a good director and cameraman, so she called me to help her shoot the TV series, and that was how we met."

ALSO READ: Actress' surprise from husband will warm your heart

Before her marriage to JJC Skillz, Akindele had already entered a short-lived relationship with Adeola Kehinde Oloyede.

The pair got married on Saturday, May 26, 2012, but ended up having a divorce a year after, both citing irreconcilable differences.