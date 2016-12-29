Jim Iyke :  Actor pens heartfelt letter to Uche Jombo

Home > Celebrities >

The entrepreneur took to Instagram writing a heart rendering note to the actress.

Jim Iyke in ripped denim play

Jim Iyke in ripped denim

(instagram)

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke celebrated Uche Jombo's birthday in the sweetest way!

According to him, "Happy earthstrong. I've been a terrible friend. I've been unreliable and distant for far too long. I'm man enough to report myself to the world.

We have shared history that is unblemished by time and space. When I make a case of the substance of a woman my baby sisters must emulate I present your life and your unparalleled journeys as a course to be studied. I don't know what happened.

I guess it's true I live my life in the segments of spaces I find myself. My moments often flourish but certain parts of my past suffers.

You know I'm smarter than that. You know I'm far more grateful for the role you played in my life than I seem to emphasis. I love to pit wits with you.

Uche Jombo play

Uche Jombo

(Instagram)

 

I always come away more often than not bested and wiser. I'm not in the biz of repetitions. Everyone knows you're one of the smartest, most driven, astute, women in our neck of the woods.

Being a mother didn't change you much as they think. It simply amplified qualities that has always been innate. Celebrate as your smart ass leads Hun.

You've nothing to prove anymore. I admire and respect you without measure Uche. Keep besting life with elegance and grace as only you can manufacture. I'll keep rooting subliminally or loudly as it leads me.

Much love. One of your greatest fans. JI."

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

