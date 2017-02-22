Jidenna 'My grandfather is my inspiration' says singer

The 'Classic man' talks about the Grammys 2017, his relationships, inspirations, the Obamas and Donald Trump.

  • Published:
play

Pulse List 10 baby boy photos of Falz
Jidenna Singer breaks down "The Chief" album on The Breakfast Club
Jidenna Singer drops debut album "The Chief"
Pulse Album Review Jidenna is Nigerian, before anything else on "The Chief" album
Jidenna Singer unveils release date, cover art for "The Chief" debut album
Jidenna Singer shares his thoughts on Nigerian music
Tiwa Savage Singer parties with Jay Z, P Diddy, Kelly Rowland
New Music Jidenna - 'A little bit more' remix ft Ketchup, Dom da bomb
Loose Talk Podcast Living the entrepreneurial dream ft Chin Okeke

Jidenna was a recent guest on The Breakfast Club Power 105.1FM to talk about his recently released album “The Chief”.

The 'Classic man' talks about the Grammys 2017, his relationships, inspirations, the Obamas and Donald Trump.

play

 

When asked who The Chief is, "My grandfather and father were both traditional chiefs. My grandfather, he was a dope dude.

I never met him but he in many ways inspired the life I'm living.

All around he was a don and that really influenced me."

On the 23 minute mark, he referenced his African- American and Caribbean roots saying, "there’s all these stories of trials and tribulations of me kind of discovering myself as a man, what it means for me to be a man, what it means for me to be a chief in the modern day, and you’ll see, in the midst of it is an African diaspora story,” Jidenna explains.

His late father, Theodore Mobisson was a tribal Igbo chief, which was a cultural mark of respect.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Falz Singer says he faced discrimination at Kenyan airportbullet
2 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
3 Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandokibullet

Celebs

Sola Sobowale
#WomanCrushWednesday Sola Sobowale, wit and vigour
Madonna
Madonna Music star shares adorable photo of twin daughters
RMD
RMD Actor to start mentorship series
The main suspect in Kim Kardashian's robbery last year at a luxury Paris hotel has refused to divulge the whereabouts of a stolen 4-million dollar ring
Kim Kardashian TV star's heist suspects talk, but no sign of jewels