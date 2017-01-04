Janet Jackson Singer welcomes baby boy with billionaire hubby

Janet Jackson has welcomed a baby boy with billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana.

  • Published:
Jackson play

Jackson

(Facebook)

First celebrity baby of the year! Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child together.

The singer's rep has confirmed to Us Weekly that she welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Janet Jackson is glowing! play

Janet Jackson is glowing!

(People)

 

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the rep said.

In May 2016, the music diva revealed to her fans via her Twitter account that she would be postponing her 'Unbreakable World Tour' because she and her husband would be starting a family together.

Janet Jackson play

Janet Jackson

(Time)

 

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can," she said.

Jackson wedded the 41-year-old billionaire in 2012 and has led a quiet and majorly private life since then.

Throughout the period of her pregnancy, Janet kept an even lower profile, finally debuting her baby bump in September.

Janet Jackson and her hubby, Wissam Almana, at the Hermes show, at Paris Fashion Week. play

Janet Jackson and her hubby, Wissam Almana, at the Hermes show, at Paris Fashion Week.

(misspetite)

 

Eissa is both Wissam and Janet's first child, after her marriage to singer James DeBarge and music video director René Elizondo Jr.

Big congrats to them.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

