Janet Jackson Singer welcomes baby boy with billionaire hubby

First celebrity baby of the year! Janet Jackson and her husband, Wissam Al Mana, have welcomed their first child together.

The singer's rep has confirmed to Us Weekly that she welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.

"Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably," the rep said.

In May 2016, the music diva revealed to her fans via her Twitter account that she would be postponing her 'Unbreakable World Tour' because she and her husband would be starting a family together.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she explained in an April 6 Facebook video message. "Please, if you can try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders! But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can," she said.

Jackson wedded the 41-year-old billionaire in 2012 and has led a quiet and majorly private life since then.

Throughout the period of her pregnancy, Janet kept an even lower profile, finally debuting her baby bump in September.

Eissa is both Wissam and Janet's first child, after her marriage to singer James DeBarge and music video director René Elizondo Jr.

Big congrats to them.