Janet Jackson Music star secretly converts to Islam?

Reports has it that music star Janet Jackson has adopted her husband’s religion and become a Muslim.

The star was spotted donning a full Islamic dress while on an outing with her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

Though the ‘full Islamic dress’ that some identified her wearing during a recent shopping trip with her husband in Belgravia turned out to be a £1,000 Adidas men’s black wool poncho, there’s good reason to believe the rumours that she has converted to Islam.

Under the Poncho is an al-amira, a two-piece veil worn by many Muslim women, which covers the hair but not the face.

Her wardrobe change has also been mirrored on stage to a far more modest appearance.

She has also woven the Islamic language into songs and her comments to fans.

She frequently ended concerts on her last tour telling fans ‘Inshallah’, or ‘If Allah wills it’, and included the word in the chorus of one of the songs.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson and her husband have welcomed their first child together.

The singer's rep has confirmed to Us Weekly that she welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

