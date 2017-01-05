Janet Jackson Music star secretly converts to Islam?

The star was spotted donning a full Islamic dress while on an outing with her husband.

  • Published:
Janet Jackson plans divorce of 3rd husband, Wissam Al Mana play

Janet Jackson plans divorce of 3rd husband, Wissam Al Mana

Janet Jackson Singer welcomes baby boy with billionaire hubby
Janet Jackson Music star to name unborn son after later brothers
Janet Jackson Singer's ex-husband insists they share a secret baby girl [Video]
Janet Jackson 5 Things to know about singer's husband, Wissam Al Mana
Janet Jackson 49-year-old singer is pregnant
Janet Jackson Singer accused of having 2 kids, putting them up for adoption
Janet Jackson Music star debuts baby bump
Janet Jackson Twitter reacts to singer's pregnancy news
Janet Jackson Pregnant music star is glowing
Jermaine Jackson Singer's 3rd wife files for divorce

Reports has it that music star Janet Jackson has adopted her husband’s religion and become a Muslim.

The star was spotted donning a full Islamic dress while on an outing with her husband, Wissam Al Mana.

play Janet Jackson dressed in an Islamic like outfit while on a walk with husband (Google)

 

Though the ‘full Islamic dress’ that some identified her wearing during a recent shopping trip with her husband in Belgravia turned out to be a £1,000 Adidas men’s black wool poncho, there’s good reason to believe the rumours that she has converted to Islam.

Under the Poncho is an al-amira, a two-piece veil worn by many Muslim women, which covers the hair but not the face.

Her wardrobe change has also been mirrored on stage to a far more modest appearance.

She has also woven the Islamic language into songs and her comments to fans.

She frequently ended concerts on her last tour telling fans ‘Inshallah’, or ‘If Allah wills it’, and included the word in the chorus of one of the songs.

Meanwhile, Janet Jackson and her husband have welcomed their first child together.

The singer's rep has confirmed to Us Weekly that she welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

ALSO READ: Music star to name unborn son after later brothers

In May 2016, the music diva revealed to her fans via her Twitter account that she would be postponing her 'Unbreakable World Tour' because she and her husband would be starting a family together.

Janet Jackson's Ex Husband James DeBarge Claims the Two Have a Secret Daughter Together

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tiwa Savage, Tee Billz Here's proof estranged couple spent Christmas...bullet
2 Funke Akindele Actress hosts housewarming partybullet
3 Funke Akindele All the action from actress' housewarming party [Photos]bullet

Celebs

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian Reality star gushes about being in love with Tristan Thompson
Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately
Photo Of The Day This photo of Ali Baba and wife kissing passionately
Kemi Adetiba
Kemi Adetiba Fan prays video director gets engaged as she turns 37
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu Actress starts 2017 with savage clap back