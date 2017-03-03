Iyanya What's music singer up to?

The 'Kukere' star has deleted all photos from his Instagram page leaving over 1.5 million followers in the dark.

  • Published:
Iyanya play

Iyanya

(Temple Management Co.)

Iyanya Pop singer needs to become hot again and new music is the only way
Iyanya Pop singer to headline business conference at Georgetown university
Don Jazzy Is Mavin Records the most overcrowded in Nigeria?
Tekno Has singer also left Triple MG label?
Ubi Franklin Label head confirms sale of Iyanya's TripleMG shares to Paul O of Upfront and Personal
9ice Singer signs new deal with Temple Management Company
In 2016 were grateful for… Don Jazzy’s existence and consistency
Reekado Banks Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, Falz give breathtaking performances at 'Thank You' concert
Ubi Franklin 'What we did was a preliminary signing', TripleMG boss on Tekno's Sony deal
Don Jazzy Mavin Records do not need to sign a new producer

Can somebody just ask Iyanya what he is up to?

The 'Kukere' star has deleted all photos from his Instagram page leaving over 1.5 million followers in the dark.

Iyanya working out a Roc Nation deal play

Iyanya working out a Roc Nation deal

(Iyanya (Instagram))

 

Its not yet certain if his account has been hacked but investigations revealed that the photos disappeared on Friday, March 3, 3017.

play Iyanya deletes all photos from his Instagram page (Instagram)

 

So far, there has been no word from the artiste nor his handlers, Mavin Records and management, Temple Management Company.

Recall that in October last year, the singer announced his signing with Mavin Records with the release of the hit song 'Up to something' featuring Don Jazzy and Dr Sid. This was followed up two months later with a video.

Does this mean Iyanya is planning a big reveal too?

This comes few weeks after the 'Oreo' star was reported to have signed to Jay Z's Roc Nation.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tonto Dikeh Pulse Exclusive: Oladunni Churchill says he never laid hands...bullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Oladunni Churchill talks reconciliation with actressbullet
3 Pulse List 5 things about Wizkid Wikipedia won't tell youbullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh and Oladunni Churchill... when the going was good
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Tonto Dikeh and husband back together
Happy photo of Genevieve Nnaji
Photo Of The Day This happy photo of Genevieve Nnaji
Juliet Ibrahim releases new photos to mark birthday
Pulse List The best 12 photos of Juliet Ibrahim right now
Kwam1
Celebrity Birthdays Kwam 1, Klint Da Drunk, Efe Omoregbe, Yvonne Ekwere are a year older today