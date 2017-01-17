Iyabo Ojo Actress' 15-yr-old daughter is off to university

Iyabo Ojo's 15-year-old daughter has gained admission into the University.

Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla gave a good dance performance of Korede Bello's 'Do like that' song.

She's all grown up and off to College! Iyabo Ojo took to social media to celebrate her 15-year-old daughter, Priscilla, as she heads for University.

Iyabo Ojo and daughter, Priscilla

The proud mother-of-two shared the good news alongside a lovely photo of herself and her daughter via her Instagram page on Monday, January 16, 2017, writing,

"My angel is off to d university, am going to miss u like crazy, my jewel of inestimable value. woo, my babies are growing fast oo God Almighty! all Mercyful!! all powerful!! thank u! thank u!! thank u!!! am just too grateful!!!!"

ALSO READ: Actress opens up on her tough journey to fame

Although very excited, it is obvious that Iyabo will miss her daughter dearly, as the bond between the pair has always been made obvious.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla

Iyabo has over time, shared countless posts on social media, spending quality time with Priscilla, and even better, twining in the outfits as well as dance steps.

Big congrats to her.

