She's all grown up and off to College! Iyabo Ojo took to social media to celebrate her 15-year-old daughter, Priscilla, as she heads for University.

The proud mother-of-two shared the good news alongside a lovely photo of herself and her daughter via her Instagram page on Monday, January 16, 2017, writing,

"My angel is off to d university, am going to miss u like crazy, my jewel of inestimable value. woo, my babies are growing fast oo God Almighty! all Mercyful!! all powerful!! thank u! thank u!! thank u!!! am just too grateful!!!!"

Although very excited, it is obvious that Iyabo will miss her daughter dearly, as the bond between the pair has always been made obvious.

Iyabo has over time, shared countless posts on social media, spending quality time with Priscilla, and even better, twining in the outfits as well as dance steps .

Big congrats to her.