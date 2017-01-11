Ikechukwu Terry Tha Rapman, sister call out rapper on Instagram

Ikechukwu may have bitten more than he can chew. The rapper seems to have angered the Madaki and they are having none of it.

The 'Wind am well' crooner reportedly made mention of the Madaki family in a recent interview, a move that prompted all sorts of insults from Terry Tha Rapman and his younger sister, Joy Madaki.

With an obvious axe to grind, Sarah Ofilli, who was once engaged to Ikechukwu, joined the fray, reposting Joy's caustic insults which she shared on Instagram.

She also warned him to avoid the mainland, Benin, Warri and Niger Delta as a whole.

Terry also backed his little sister up, reposting the insults and giving Ikechukwu a piece of his mind too.

The animosity between the Madaki's and Ikechukwu seems to have been piling up for a while and seeing as 2017 seems to be the upgraded version of the clapback year, Ikechukwu got it good.

Through it all, Ikechukwu remained silent despite being mentioned on these posts, taking it a step further by liking one of the posts.

See some of the comments below: