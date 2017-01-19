Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyone

What’s life without beef?

What’s an entertainment industry without theatrics?

How would the history of American hip-hop be written if there were no hip-hop feuds? Imagine if there was no beef between Tupac and Biggie or Jay-Z and Nas?

We the fans love the music, we love the movies, but we want more drama! And we promise we’ll love you more. It’s 2017 and all the Nigerian entertainers are behaving themselves.

It’s only the 15th day of the year and everything is picking up slowly. 2017 started off “not saying boo” unlike 2016 which was fueled with hot exchanges from Olamide and Don Jazz on the first day of the year.

ALSO READ: 10 epic celebrity fights of the year

Meanwhile we can’t say the entertainment so far has been all bad. There’s been no popcorn grabbing moment, just a lot of tea sipping and social media scrolling here.

Rapper and actor Ikechukwu who plays the role of Sola in “The Wedding Party” on Monday, January 9, 2017 gave us a reason to have us asking "He said? About who? When? How? What".

After over two hours of discussing hip-hop on pop culture podcast “ Loose Talk ”, Skillz was asked why he wasn’t married and what his beef with Terry Tha Rapman was, the rapper suggested that his ex-fiance Sarah Ofili cheated on him with TR.

“Nigga you was fucking my shorty and you aight tell me, trying to be my homie . . .,” Ikechukwu said.

ALSO READ: The true story behind Ikechukwu and Sarah Ofili's beef on Instagram

The first person to respond to Ikechukwu’s interview was Terry’s sister.

And just as we thought nothing else was going to happen, Terry responds.

In an interview with Hip TV, Terry said he has had enough of being told to keep calm. He called Ikechukwu out for bringing up forgotten issues and dragging his ex-fiance, Sarah Ofili, who is a close friend of the Madaki family.

Ofili on Friday, January 13 went on a radio show to talk about ‘Surviving a Broken Engagement’ and made sure she evened the score with Ikechukwu saying the only reason she accepted his proposal was because it was a public one.

As we await the rapper’s response, in other news, Davido has taken shots at eja n’la D’banj in DJ Jimmy Jatt's 'Orekelewa' which he features in.

Just around the two minute mark of the song, Davido sings: "Who them dey ask say what is the koko o, I can tell them say owo ni koko o, he still think say na him be the koko o, get outta here he forget say we don carry am go."

ALSO READ: Singer takes shot at D'banj in DJ Jimmy Jatt's 'Orekelewa'

There’s no history of bad blood between the Kokomaster and OBO so maybe these lines are just a creative coincidence (or maybe not).

Meanwhile there's some drama that'll not appear on film happening in Nollywood. Gideon Okeke came under attack on Thursday, January 12, 2017, when he challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slangs' on screen.

In a series of tweets, his colleague Chioma Chukwuka reacted, stating that the new generation of actors have no morals. Responding to Gideon Okeke, the legendary Agu said he doesn't know Gideon Okeke. He also insinuated that the actor has no right to judge his acting style.

At the end of the day, all parties involved in the different incidences for the past week have been receiving a lot of buzz and publicity. People have looked up their names and their work and some others have been entertained.