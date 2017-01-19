IK Ogbonna ‘Can I just marry you every day?’ Actor celebrates wife with tender words

The actor takes to social media to celebrate his wife and the mother of his on.
He posted an image of his wife alongside an affectionate message on Instagram:
“I asked for a princess and God gave me a queen , a woman with the most beautiful soul , a heart of gold , a smile that makes the sun blush , words that creates stars in my heart," he wrote.
“You have held me through rough times and good times , you have encouraged me in times when I felt like giving up. Truth is I don't only celebrate today Coz it's ur birthday but it marked the beginning of the rest of my life.
“Since I met you I have only experienced growth , blessings , favor , magical grace and peace. Thank you for bringing our son into this world , thank you for embracing my culture , family and friends.
"I cherish you my Bebolinna and if I was to die and come back to this life .. I will still choose you over and over again. I am sorry for times I failed u but I promise I will live my life making you happy and doing all I can to keep a deserving smile on ur face . Thanks for always believing in me baby. Can I just marry you every day?”
Ogbonna and Morales got married on June 29, 2015 at a courthouse in Belgrade, Serbia in a private ceremony. They have a son named Ace together.