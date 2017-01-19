IK Ogbonna ‘Can I just marry you every day?’ Actor celebrates wife with tender words

The actor takes to social media to celebrate his wife and the mother of his on.

  • Published:
IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales play

IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales

(Instagram )

IK Ogbonna Actor's wife celebrates him with racy photo
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife is an all rounder
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife says she's not wife material
Photo Of The Day Ngozi Nwosu, Ik Ogbonna, Uti Nwachukwu, Mofe Duncan in cheeky photo
IK Ogbonna Actor encourages men to wear earrings
IK Ogbonna "There is no such thing as casual sex" says actor
Photo Of The Day IK Ogbonna, Sonia Morales' son wants to drive off
IK Ogbonna "I was once offered N20m to donate my sperm" - actor

IK Ogbonna is so in love!

The actor proves this in the loving message he penned to his wife Sonia Morales on her birthday, today, January 19, 2017.

He posted an image of his wife alongside an affectionate message on Instagram:

I asked for a princess and God gave me a queen , a woman with the most beautiful soul , a heart of gold , a smile that makes the sun blush , words that creates stars in my heart," he wrote.

Sonia Morales play

Sonia Morales

(Instagram/IK Ogbonna)

 

You have held me through rough times and good times , you have encouraged me in times when I felt like giving up. Truth is I don't only celebrate today Coz it's ur birthday but it marked the beginning of the rest of my life.

“Since I met you I have only experienced growth , blessings , favor , magical grace and peace. Thank you for bringing our son into this world , thank you for embracing my culture , family and friends.

"I cherish you my Bebolinna and if I was to die and come back to this life .. I will still choose you over and over again. I am sorry for times I failed u but I promise I will live my life making you happy and doing all I can to keep a deserving smile on ur face . Thanks for always believing in me baby. Can I just marry you every day?

IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales play

IK Ogbonna and wife, Sonia Morales

(Instagram )

 

Ogbonna and Morales got married on June 29, 2015 at a courthouse in Belgrade, Serbia in a private ceremony. They have a son named Ace together.

Top 3

1 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu "We miss you" media personality mourns mother-in-lawbullet
2 Pulse List Tonto Dikeh and husband are still together, here's proofbullet
3 Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband shuts down separation rumoursbullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh shows off makeover photo
#ThrowbackThursday Check out this picture of Tonto Dikeh as a child
The manager of Alanis Morissette has admitted in court in Los Angeles to stealing $5 million from the singer and songwriter's account
Alanis Morissette Singer's manager admits he stole $5 million
Joke Silva and Joselyn Dumas
Photo Of The Day This alluring picture of Joke Silva and Joselyn Dumas
Ikechukwu
Ikechukwu, Terry Tha Rapman A little beef never hurt anyone