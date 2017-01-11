IK Ogbonna Actors wife celebrates him with racy photo

She shared a photo of herself in a bikini top all loved up with her beau.

  • Published:
Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday play

Sonia Morales shares this racy photo of herself and IK Ogbonna to celebrate his birthday

(Instagram)

IK Ogbonna Actor encourages men to wear earrings
IK Ogbonna "There is no such thing as casual sex" says actor
Pulse List 2016 5 Sexiest Celebrity MILFs
IK Ogbonna "I was once offered N20m to donate my sperm" - actor
Pulse List 5 Nigerian celebrities in a relationship with foreigners
Photo Of The Day IK Ogbonna, Sonia Morales' son wants to drive off
Ik Ogbonna Actor's wife encourages ladies with journey of post baby bod
Pulse Nigeria Poll Who is Nigeria's sexiest celebrity wife?
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife is an all rounder
IK Ogbonna Actor's wife says she's not wife material

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia Ogbonna, took to social media to celebrate her man as he turned a year older today.

She shared a photo of herself in a bikini top all loved up with IK writing, "To the most hard working man I have ever came across... My backbone and my support system...

  play (Instagram)

 

The most loyal and caring man in the world.The way God will bless your new age.... Hmmm.. I don't think you are aware yet!!!

The doors that will open for you... Chaii... You are blessed, my love... Favored! Fortunate!Happy birthday to you! You will enjoy good health, peace, love, joy, happiness and great wealth, IJN Your wife loves you forever."

ALSO READ: Ik Ogbonna shuts down cheating rumours with humorous tweets

IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales son play

IK Ogbonna and Sonia Morales son

(Instagram)

ALSO READ: IK Ogbonna's wife Sonia Ogbonna, Ooni of Ife to build a resort in Osun

Meanwhile, Sonia, in a recent post says she's not a trophy wife.

According to a post shared by the mum-of-one on Instagram today, November 10, 2016, she's nothing but a strong woman who changes lives around her.

The blogger, life coach, relationship expert and a public relations executive at Motherland Beckons wrote, "I break the norms and I create them. I can not just "obey". I don't "serve". I do MAGIC. I have superpowers. I change lives around me. I am my own kind of a woman. Imperfect, far from Saint, I am a trouble and a challenge. I'm not your boring and predictable "wife material".

Mrs Ogbonna is currently studying for a master’s degree in Development of Third World Countries.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tee Billz Manager talks about mental health againbullet
2 Simi, Adekunle Gold Romantic getaway? Stars spotted together at luxury...bullet
3 Tee Billz "I want my family happy" -managerbullet

Celebs

Hilarious photos of Falz in Tanzania
Falz 5 hilarious photos of music star in Tanzania
Terry G in America
Terry G Eccentric singer granted American visa after 10 years of trying
 
Koffi Comedian buys petrol station?
Seun Egbegbe
Seun Egbegbe Filmmaker spotted for 1st time after iPhone saga