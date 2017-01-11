IK Ogbonna Actors wife celebrates him with racy photo

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna's wife, Sonia Ogbonna, took to social media to celebrate her man as he turned a year older today.

She shared a photo of herself in a bikini top all loved up with IK writing, "To the most hard working man I have ever came across... My backbone and my support system...

The most loyal and caring man in the world.The way God will bless your new age.... Hmmm.. I don't think you are aware yet!!!

The doors that will open for you... Chaii... You are blessed, my love... Favored! Fortunate!Happy birthday to you! You will enjoy good health, peace, love, joy, happiness and great wealth, IJN Your wife loves you forever."

Meanwhile, Sonia, in a recent post says she's not a trophy wife .

According to a post shared by the mum-of-one on Instagram today, November 10, 2016, she's nothing but a strong woman who changes lives around her.

The blogger, life coach, relationship expert and a public relations executive at Motherland Beckons wrote, "I break the norms and I create them. I can not just "obey". I don't "serve". I do MAGIC. I have superpowers. I change lives around me. I am my own kind of a woman. Imperfect, far from Saint, I am a trouble and a challenge. I'm not your boring and predictable "wife material".

Mrs Ogbonna is currently studying for a master’s degree in Development of Third World Countries.