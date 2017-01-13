Idris Elba Actor offers 1 lucky fan Valentine treat

The British star of west African origin is offering a fan and their guest a chance to share a meal with him at his undisclosed favourite restaurant.

British actor Idris Elba, pictured in February 2016, is raising money for W.E. Can Lead charity play

British actor Idris Elba, pictured in February 2016, is raising money for W.E. Can Lead charity

(AFP/File)

"Luther" and "The Wire" actor Idris Elba has offered fans a chance to "pound my yams" during a date with him to raise money for an African charity.

"Hi there. Idris Elba here. I'd like you to be my Valentine. That's right love, just you and me, no one else around, just us," he said in an online video.

"Once we're feeling comfortable, we can order whatever your heart desires," he says, quaffing champagne.

"Maybe some truffles, perhaps some steak. Pepper soup and fufu. That's an African dish and you pound the yams. And you know what? I'll let you pound my yams.

"And for dessert, you can have whatever you want, and I mean whatever you want."

Bidding on the Omaze website ends on February 14, with the proceeds going to the W.E. Can Lead charity, which works to empower and educate girls throughout Africa.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

