Ice Prince Has rapper called it quits with Maima Nkewa

Maima Nkewa has stirred up breakup rumours with her recent posts on Snapchat.

  • Published:
Maima Nkewa and Ice Prince play

Maima Nkewa and Ice Prince

Ice Prince Where is the Nigerian rap star?
Ice Prince Singer's girlfriend Maima Nkewa shows off pierced nipples
Pulse Infographics Popular lovers of Nigerian rapper Ice Prince
Ice Prince Rapper celebrates son as he clocks 4
Ice Prince Rapper’s relationship with Maima Nkewa growing stronger
Ice Prince Rappers girlfriend claps back at trolls who accuse him of bleaching
#ManCrushMonday Ice Prince, cool lover boy
Ice Prince Rapper is seen on plane with girlfriend Maima Nkewa
Ice Prince Rapper cooks for girlfriend Maima Nkewa after alleged cheating scandal
Ice Prince Rapper still with girlfriend Maima Nkewa

Break up rumours have begun to trail Ice Prince and his girlfriend, Maima Nkewa, following some new snaps she shared on social media.

Seems like the model had a wild time at the club last night as she shared snaps of herself grinding on some yet to be identified man.

ALSO READ: Rapper still with girlfriend Maima Nkewa

Maima Nkewa twerking on a man play

Maima Nkewa twerking on a man

(snapchat)

 

As can be expected, the photos have caused myriad reactions on social media after the fracas the French-Ghanaian model put Ice Prince through.

You will recall that there were rumours of Maima cheating on the rapper with an Abuja-based man known as Akinbode who allegedly paid for her chest piercing and paid for her trips to London and Paris.

Maima Nkewa twerking on a man play

Maima Nkewa twerking on a man

(snapchat)

 

Just when everyone was sure that Ice Prince would dump her for good, he shocked us all by coming to her defence and has been by her side since then, despite the criticisms and backlash that followed the scandal.

Maima Nkewa play

Maima Nkewa

(Instagram )

 

READ ALSO: ‘Love is beautiful’ tweets rap star after Twitter meltdown

We'll just wait and see if this is the needle that breaks the camel's back?

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer's babymama, Shola Ogudu gets engagedbullet
2 Tee Billz "I want my family happy" -managerbullet
3 Daniel Wilson Singer says President Buhari's regime is a shambullet

Celebs

Simi
Simi, Adekunle Gold Long time friends now a couple?
Chika Ike
Chika Ike Actress is a boss in her own right [Photos]
Tee Billz
Tee Billz Manager talks about mental health again
Gabriel Afolayan
#ManCrushMonday Reasons why we love Gabriel Afolayan