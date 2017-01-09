Ice Prince Has rapper called it quits with Maima Nkewa

Break up rumours have begun to trail Ice Prince and his girlfriend, Maima Nkewa, following some new snaps she shared on social media.

Seems like the model had a wild time at the club last night as she shared snaps of herself grinding on some yet to be identified man.

ALSO READ: Rapper still with girlfriend Maima Nkewa

As can be expected, the photos have caused myriad reactions on social media after the fracas the French-Ghanaian model put Ice Prince through.

You will recall that there were rumours of Maima cheating on the rapper with an Abuja-based m an known as Akinbode who allegedly paid for her chest piercing and paid for her trips to London and Paris.

Just when everyone was sure that Ice Prince would dump her for good, he shocked us all by coming to her defence and has been by her side since then, despite the criticisms and backlash that followed the scandal .

READ ALSO: ‘ Love is beautiful’ tweets rap star after Twitter meltdown

We'll just wait and see if this is the needle that breaks the camel's back?