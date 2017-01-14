Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress expends N1m on scholarships on 44th birthday

The actress gave out a scholarship of N1 million during her 44th birthday celebration held at Liligate Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

  • Published:
Actress, OC Ukeje and others. play

Actress, OC Ukeje and others.

(Press)

Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress is back with a bang! [PHOTOS]
Ernest Asuzu Actor recuperating after brief illness
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress laments her lack of true friends
Eniola Badmus ‘I’m single and not searching’, says actress
Ernest Asuzu Embattled actor makes miraculous recovery
Pulse List Nigerian celebrities involved in legal disputes
Pulse List 8 actresses who've had a second chance finding love
Ibinabo Fiberesima Ex AGN president visits orphanage in Gombe

Beauty queen, actress, and philanthropist, Ibinabo Fiberesima celebrated her birthday yesterday in grand style.

The event, which had the who's who in the movie and entertainment worlds, was held at Liligate Hotel in Lekki, Lagos.

The actress gave out a scholarship of N1 million during her 44th birthday celebration. play

The actress gave out a scholarship of N1 million during her 44th birthday celebration.

(Press)

 

Unlike other celebrity birthdays that are characterised by binge partying, Ibinabo decided to make her own different by changing the lives of deserving young Nigerians.

She gave out eight scholarships to eight Nigerians from across the country.

In a chat, Ibinabo thanked the recipients for allowing her to be a part of their lives.

“It is good to have children who you can give the best education, but when you look out there, you see thousands of children whose parents cannot afford to send them to school.

"I know assisting eight people will at least change their lives in some ways,” she said.

A scholarship winner holding a cheque. play

A scholarship winner holding a cheque.

(Press)

 

These will not be the first set Ibinabo will assist, she has been interested in children and even adopted some as her children.

In closing, Ibinabo asks other Nigerians to take up the challenge of assisting children who are in need to go to school.

Those who benefitted from her ‘Go To School’ scholarship scheme include; Paul Prince Stephens from Akwa Ibom, Arinze Maxi Chukwu from Anambra, Odunaike Olamilekan from Lagos, and Treasure Okwuke from Edo State.

Others include, Oluwafemi Usman, and three other children from one family in Kogi State.

Fiberesima in a group picture with some colleagues. play

Fiberesima in a group picture with some colleagues.

(Press)

ALSO READ: Ibinabo Fiberesima, Oyinkansade are a year older today

At the event were celebrities including Charles Granville, Aneke Twins, AY, Ricardo Agbor, Monalisa Chinda amongst many others.

The parents of the children took turns to thank Ibinabo for her kind gesture and also asks other Nigerians to borrow a leaf from her act.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Basketmouth Comedian gets knighted by the Queen of England?bullet
2 Tonto Dikeh Actress' marriage reportedly crashes as she apologises to...bullet
3 Victoria Inyama Actress wades into Tonto Dikeh's apology to Mercy...bullet

Celebs

Julius Agwu
Julius Agwu Comedian shares 1st photo following death hoax
ChaCha Eke and Austin Faani's little girl
Photo Of The Day ChaCha Eke welcomes a baby girl
Ibinabo Fiberesima  
Celebrity Birthdays Ibinabo Fiberesima, Oyinkansade are a year older today
Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka
Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' 2 year old marriage is over