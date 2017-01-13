Ibinabo Fiberesima Actress' 2 year old marriage is over

The actress and her former partner parted ways early last year but kept it off social media.

Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka

Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka

Actress and former AGN President, Ibinabo Fiberesima, is officially on the single's market again.

The actress and her former partner parted ways early last year but kept it off social media. Ibinabo herself while celebrating her new age made the revelation.

Ibinabo Fiberesima with husband and kids

Ibinabo Fiberesima with husband and kids

 

In a message shared on Facebook to thank her fans for standing by her all through the years, Ibinabo talked about the pain of a "dissolution of a bond" she had "hoped to keep with a life time partner and the re-emergence of singleness".

She wrote, "If I told you that I think of you everyday would you believe me? Yes You. All of you who have refused to leave my side even as the devil got restless with the storm in life. You who have shown how thick blood can be by being truly supportive FAMILY.

Be it nuclear or extended. You who have crushed the fakeness in friendships and stayed with your love for me in the darkest of times as amazing FRIENDS.

Whether old or new. And the adorable you who puts meaning into being a FAN and have tirelessly protected me with prayers and well wishes. Both in our home country and overseas.

Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka with their daughters

Ibinabo Fiberesima and Uche Egbuka with their daughters

Everyday my mind and heart meets deep gratitude over the individual and collective roles God has used you all to play in my life. All who know me would find this easy to believe since there is no ceasing of praises to God from my lips for the power of my support system for I have not known life to be as daunting as the last couple of years have shown me.

The last year in particular has severally presented survival as a questionable option. Giving me struggles that seemed impossible to deal with, fading my strength to keep going by the minute feeding my fears and insecurities with worries that come to steal joy.

From the shock of a 3 time presence of lumps in the breast to surgeries fighting for my life and the pain of a dissolution of a bond I hoped to keep with a lifetime partner and the re-emergence of singleness.

From the tension of awaiting a judge's pronouncement to the horror of walking into prison over a cross accidentally acquired and carried for so long.

Ibinabo Fiberesima and her kids

Ibinabo Fiberesima and her kids

Tell me how could I have survived the year without you guys? I think about it every day and everyday my love for God and good hearted men rise but today the 13th of January it hits it's peak and my joy officially knows no bounds as God has kept me alive despite all and led me to witness yet another birthday with the people I love.

So do please as you read this, see how happy I feel to have you and to be here with you. To have God and to be assured that his blessings are here to stay. "

Ibinabo married Uche, a single father of two, in December 2014.

The former AGN chairperson has three children for three different fathers, although she wasn’t married to any of the three men.

She was also in a cozy relationship with Fred Amata and they both had a child together.

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

