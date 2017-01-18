Funmi Iyanda "I never wanted to be married," actress says, Twitter reacts

Funmi Iyanda has taken some serious lashing on Twitter for her sentiments on marriage, but its not like she cares.

  • Published:
No Chill! Twitter users have not taken too lightly to Funmi Iyanda's latest tweet on marriage.

The TV personality bared her opinion on marriage as it pertains to her person but her stand seems like a bitter pill to swallow for Nigerians who are pro marriage, happiness or not.

ALSO READ: 5 reasons we love Funmi Iyanda

Iyanda noted that she has never wanted to be married but for those who wish it for themselves, she is very much in support.

The 45-year-old tweeted, "I have never wanted to be married. I like it for others who like it for themselves, but as for me, Ms Funmi Iyanda, no, thank you."

As expected, Twitter came out in full force, with reactions ranging from asking ridiculous questions concerning the media personality's sex life to giving unwanted advice.

See some of the reactions below:

Twitter reacts to Funmi Iyanda's marriage sentiments play

Twitter reacts to Funmi Iyanda's marriage sentiments

(twitter)

Twitter reacts to Funmi Iyanda's marriage sentiments play

Twitter reacts to Funmi Iyanda's marriage sentiments

(twitter)

ALSO READ: Funmi Iyanda shares sweet throwback photo with daughter

Of course, Funmi seemed unperturbed in the face of the judgements hurled at her and in the end, all she had to say was,

Iyanda might have an issue being married, but she does quite well as a mother to her daughter, Mo, and thrives very well as an award-winning broadcaster, journalist, columnist and blogger.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

