Home > Celebrities >

Headies 2016 :  Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage

Headies 2016 Bovi shades Daddy Freeze on stage

The jester while announcing the names of nominees threw a subtle shade at media personality daddy Freeze.

  • Published:
Image

Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together
Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]
Headies 2016 Five big stars who failed to win any award
Headies 2016 Mavin, YBNL stars boycott Nigeria’s most prestigious award show
Headies 2016 Wizkid wins 'Artiste of the Year'
Headies 2016 Kiss Daniel's ''New Era" wins Album of the Year, Best R&B/Pop Album
Headies 2016 Phyno wins Song of the year for 'Fada Fada'
Headies 2016 Phyno embarassed on stage, fails to receive gold trophy for ‘Fada Fada’ win
Headies 2016 Kcee, Harrysong end beef at award show

The 2016 Headies was going well without too much drama until comedian Bovi hit the stage to present an award.

The jester while announcing the names of nominees threw a subtle shade at media personality daddy Freeze.

Bovi play

Bovi

(Instagram)

 

The new dad first started with calling out the number of beefs the entertainment industry witnessed this year.

According to him, Wizkid and Linda Ikeji be put in far away from each other in the hall, same thing for Olamide and Don Jazzy and Shina Peller with Oritsefemi but Freeze would not get an invite but Basketmouth would be allowed in.

"Freeze dem no invite am," he said.

The war between Basketmouth, Bovi and Daddy Freeze has clearly not ended even though Freeze once revealed that he's ready to forgive the comedian.

The celebrities started this beef on December 27 at OLIC 2When Basketmouth took the stage at the Olamide concert he took shots at the on-air-personality.

Daddy Freeze play

Daddy Freeze

(olisatv)

ALSO READ: Cool FM OAP disses Basketmouth again

There’s this former Cool FM presenter here, Freeze. I see am for red carpet, where him dey?” said Basketmouth. The audience then pointed at Freeze.

Make una nor deceived by this guy’s fair skin o. Nor be oyinbo o, na eczema cause am o. Freeze my guy, your wife nor beat you today?” further said Basketmouth in reference to the claims Freeze made of being a victim of domestic abuse.

Basketmouth play

Basketmouth

(Instagram)

 

The veteran radio presenter didn’t look disturbed when Basketmouth threw jabs at him. After the show was over, Freeze took his own shot at Basketmouth on Twitter and so the battle begun.....

How this involves Bovi? Well, Freeze once called him out on Twitter for supporting former president Goodluck Jonathan.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day This beautiful picture of Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouahbullet
2 Seyi Law Find out the craziest thing comedian has done for lovebullet
3 Yinka Ayefele Gospel singer revisits car accident that left him crippledbullet

Celebs

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love
Falz and Adesua Etomi at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME
Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together
Wizkid at the Headies
Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]