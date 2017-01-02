Harrysong :  Manager says singer is not married

Fresh marriage rumours are trailing 'Reggae Blues' singer Harrysong.

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji broke the news of the former 5star music singer's marriage a few minutes ago.

Pulse however reached out to Harry's manager, Bishop, who says the reports aren't true.

According to him, "It's a lie. I don't know where Linda got such story from. Nothing of such happened."

Linda reports that Harrysong got married secretly to his girlfriend, 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Niger Delta, Harriet Eddie, sometime last year in an attempt not to chase away his female fans.

Meanwhile, Harrysong, has reportedly launched his own record label named "Alter Plate". He left former label, Five Star Music to begin a career as a music executive.

The singer is known for hit songs such as 'Beta pikin', 'Ofeshe' and many other hot tracks.