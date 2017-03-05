Tinsel actor, Gbenro Ajibade has denied claims that he married his wife, Osas Ighodaro in order to secure a United States of America green card.

According to him in an interview with Punch News' Saturday Beats, he is yet to apply for a permit to live in the US after two years of marriage to his partner.

He said, “Right now, I have a bone to crack with her family because they think I am intentionally refusing to do my green card. I have not done it even now.

"It is funny how people think. I and Osas had been legally married in a court in the US two years even before the public knew we were going out.

"If I had wanted green card, I would have done it since but I felt it would be a distraction. I didn’t marry her because of that."

Ajibade added that he was never the type to patronize the whole idea of marriage and love until he met his wife.

ALSO READ: This lovable picture of Gbenro Ajibade and his daughter

It was a case of friendship turned romance for the actor who revealed that Ighodaro used to drop him off at his girlfriend's house in their early days.

The actor, who has featured in movies such as "Twisted Throne" (2011), "Gbomo Gbomo Express (2015) and "30's" (2015) has one daughter, Azariah Tiwatope Osarugue Ajibade from the union with his wife.